‘It’s life-changing’: Aspen Sister Cities seeks delegate for English teacher exchange in Shimukappu, Japan

Aspen’s relationship with Shimukappu, Japan spans more than three decades — connected by student exchanges, visits between local officials and a program that sends English teachers from the Roaring Fork Valley overseas.

Now, the two sister cities are looking for their next English teacher, with hopes that the candidate will spend at least two years in the role. The only requirements are a college degree and a connection to the Roaring Fork Valley; while knowing Japanese is helpful, it isn’t necessary.

Candidates should also be ready for small-town life: Shimukappu is an isolated village of roughly 1,200 people, but it’s home to a “vibrant” community, according to the current English teacher Timbah Bell.

“It’s very self-sustaining in terms of how all the different generations that exist in town (support) each other” through a process of lifelong learning and engagement. Bell said.

This was Bell’s first experience living abroad, but now, he plans to stay in Japan, and move to a city to study the Japanese language full-time.

Bell says never thought he’d be an expat.

“I don't know if or when I'll move back to the US, but I know that I'm really happy in Japan for the foreseeable future, and that's just such a remarkable and unexpected gift,” Bell said.

Other teachers have maintained their connection, too. One of them, Corey Lucks, got married and started a family in Shimukappu. Bell’s predecessor, Ben Belinski, joined a contingent of students and officials from Aspen on a trip to the city this fall. And Kamala Marsh, who was the first-ever Aspen English teacher in the program, is now the Shimukappu city coordinator for Aspen Sister Cities.

“To be able to live in another country, and learn another way of life, … it's life-changing,” Marsh said.

The position comes with a salary and support for housing and transportation, but Marsh said the real value lies in the connection between cultures. While most of the work is based in Japan, the English teacher also helps with annual exchanges between middle school students in Aspen and Shimukappu.

“This experience is priceless,” she said.

The school year starts on April 1, according to Marsh; Sister Cities hopes the next teacher can arrive in mid-March and overlap with Bell as they get settled in. Candidates should apply as soon as possible, Marsh said, because it can take some time to complete the visa application process. The official deadline to apply is Dec. 22.

Applicants can send a resume, cover letter and any further questions about the program to shimukappu@aspensistercities.com.