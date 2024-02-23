© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local artist Kris Cox leads a two-part ‘masterclass’ in ceramic techniques

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published February 23, 2024 at 5:03 PM MST
Artist Kris Cox poses with one of his recent works at his studio in Carbondale. Cox will lead a “masterclass” in ceramic techniques at the Carbondale Clay Center Feb. 24-25, 2024.
Courtesy of Kris Cox
Artist Kris Cox poses with one of his recent works at his studio in Carbondale. Cox will lead a “masterclass” in ceramic techniques at the Carbondale Clay Center Feb. 24-25, 2024.

A two-part “masterclass” in ceramic art kicks off at the Carbondale Clay Center this weekend, led by local sculptor, painter and photographer Kris Cox.

The artist found his knack for ceramics more than five decades ago, as a student at the Claremont Colleges in California. One of his mentors there, Paul Soldner, was a pioneer of the “American raku” kiln firing technique and a co-founder of the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village. (Cox would later work with Soldner to establish the ceramics studio at Anderson Ranch, according to a press release from Carbondale Clay.)

“I went (to college) with the idea I was going to be an orthodontist, and reversed course,” Cox said in an interview at his Carbondale studio on Wednesday.

Though he “fell in love with ceramics,” Cox has since expanded his practice: He now works with conventional and unconventional materials alike, from paints and photographs to heavy metal chains and furniture. This weekend’s masterclass, with a focus on “exploring ceramic techniques,” will encourage experimentation.

“I want to talk about how people can make their work grow,” Cox said.

That can require both technical and philosophical learning, he believes, with an “open and critical” mind.

“I'm trusting my intuition,” Cox said. “I've absorbed so much over these years, and I'm not afraid to try things. I'm not afraid to embarrass myself. … That's why my work has such range.”

This weekend’s workshop takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Carbondale Clay Center. Then, in mid-March, Cox will lead a demonstration of the American raku technique, which involves firing clay in a kiln, then cooling it in water and smoking it to crackle the glaze. The firing will take place at the center, followed by a reception for participants at Cox’s studio.

“Clay is probably one of the most restorative therapeutic mediums that one can be involved with, so I always enjoy going back to it,” Cox said. “And … because I have a vocabulary in this clay that developed over all of these years, I feel that I can open some doors or windows to people with their work.”

More information is available at carbondaleclay.org.
Tags
Arts & Culture HomepageLocal News
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams