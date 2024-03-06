© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
‘When you help somebody, you don't just help them once’: Empty Bowls fundraiser celebrates 20th anniversary of art and soup in Aspen

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:35 PM MST
A ceramic bowl with an “Eat Soup” design rests on a table in the Aspen Community School art room on Feb. 22, 2024. Hundreds of dishes painted by local students will be sold during an Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday, March 6.
On a snowy February morning, with just two weeks to go until a soup dinner for nearly 500 people, the Aspen Community School’s art room was bustling with activity.

Students giggled and sang as they painted dogs, watermelons, and Keith Haring-style dancing people on ceramic bowls for an upcoming community dinner. All of their work — plus hundreds of additional bowls — will be sold during a fundraiser at Buttermilk Mountain Lodge on March 6. A local food bank, LIFT-UP, will get the proceeds; the event typically generates about $5,000.

“I like that we're making bowls to help other people,” 8-year-old Kalvin Fisher said as she painted a blueberry on one of her dishes. The idea that her art will have an impact on her community is her favorite part of this program, she added; other kids in the class said it feels good — “joyful,” even — to be creative for a good cause.

This project, called “Empty Bowls,” is part of an international initiative that combines art and community dinners in an effort to address hunger and food insecurity. Wednesday night marks the 20th anniversary of the program in Aspen, with a soup dinner provided by local restaurants.

Fisher’s art teacher, Hilary Forsyth, launched the local edition in 2005 with fellow teacher Rae Lampe from Aspen Middle School. Forsyth said that students at the community school participate every year, from kindergarten through eighth grade.

“I think it's an important part of the message that when you help somebody, you don't just help them once,” Forsyth said. “You keep helping, and you keep being part of the community.”

Tonight’s Empty Bowls dinner takes place at the Buttermilk Mountain Lodge from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s $10 for soup and a dish to take home; the empty bowl at the end of the meal is meant to be a reminder that people around the world struggle with hunger.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
