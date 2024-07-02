‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ brings a pop culture classic to life on stage at Theatre Aspen

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” is coming to Theatre Aspen’s stage this month, with an energetic ensemble cast and an abundance of 2000s pop culture references.

The show is based on the 2001 book and movie, which follows Los Angeles sorority president Elle Woods on a path that defies the stereotype of a ditzy blonde. After an unexpected breakup — her boyfriend wants someone more “serious” as he heads to Harvard Law — Woods finds her own way into the Ivy League school with an impressive score on the LSAT and ultimately graduates top of her class with a promising legal career.

Director Michael Bello says audiences have a big appetite for “uplifting” narratives like this one. He also sees some parallels between the popularity of “Legally Blonde” and the success of a more recent (and similarly pink-hued) hit: “‘Barbie’ has allowed Elle Woods to come back into the cultural zeitgeist,” he said.

“You know, they’re two characters where the world is putting them in a very small box and telling them they can only be one thing,” Bello noted. “And both women go on these journeys to discover that they can be so much more than that.”

Bello says the positivity of “Legally Blonde” also fuels the actors through a lot of elaborate song-and-dance numbers — many of which require the stamina of an intense aerobic workout.

“As corny as it sounds, I think it's just joy,” Bellow said. “It's been a really joyous rehearsal room, and the show is so fun that it's just been a dream to do and to direct and unpack.”

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” kicks off Friday and runs through July 25 at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park.