Aspen Security Forum gathers experts in global, domestic affairs for wide-ranging conversation

The Aspen Security Forum will gather world leaders and experts in global affairs at the Aspen Institute campus this week for conversations that range from the war in Ukraine to space exploration.

The four-day program, running Tuesday through Friday, largely revolves around topics in defense, intelligence and conflict.

Speakers include current U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, as well as CIA Director William Burns and U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle — plus, INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock, multiple U.S. senators and high-up officials from countries like Turkey, Singapore and Germany.

The leaders of several major companies and nongovernmental organizations will be there, too, as well as some writers and filmmakers. (In one unique book talk, author Natasha Lance Rogoff will talk about “The Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia.”)

The caliber of the speakers warrants tight security at the in-person event, and attendees must be vetted and approved for a pass through the Aspen Strategy Group that organizes the forum.

However, there’s also a livestream option for anyone who signs up online. Aspen Public Radio will broadcast select sessions at 8 p.m. each night of the forum.