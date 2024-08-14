Rock and Roll Academy Aspen to host open house with student musicians, graduate band

A local Rock and Roll Academy gives young musicians the opportunity to find their voice with the backing of electric instruments — and this Friday, some students and graduates will perform at an open house in Willits.

The music starts around 1:30 p.m. and runs into the night at the Love Rocks studio on Widget Lane, where the academy is based.

Executive Director Kriss “Harmony” Harrison says the primary benefit of the program is the connection kids make with one another, but there’s something to be said about performing for a live audience.

“I do see a really strong desire in our young people to be seen, and to want to perform and to bring their talents into the spotlight,” Harrison said. “And that's what Rock and Roll Academy is really about. … It's become a really important part of mental health for our teen community and for the children coming up.”

Plus, in his words, these concerts can “knock your socks off.”

“The shows are just jaw dropping,” Harrison said. “I mean, you just would not believe what these young people are doing, and at least for me, it's always super inspiring, and … it gives me a lot of hope for the future.”

The lineup on Friday includes young singer-songwriters, a summer camp group, and a band called S.A.L.T. that’s made up of graduates from the academy. A crew of more seasoned local players will play later in the evening.

The event is intended to raise awareness about the academy’s offerings year-round; summer camps are just wrapping up, with a fall semester program kicking off in about a month.