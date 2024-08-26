© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Tibetan Buddhist monks will demonstrate creativity — and the concept of impermanence — with sand mandalas in Aspen this week

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM MDT
Tibetan monks perform a chant on the lawn outside the Red Brick Center for the Arts on June 20, 2023. The group is on a tour across America to share meditation, teachings and other practices for happiness.
Breeze Richardson
/
Aspen Public Radio
Tibetan monks perform a chant on the lawn outside the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen on June 20, 2023. The group makes an annual visit to the Roaring Fork Valley, sharing spiritual teachings and creative practices.

A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks is back in the Roaring Fork Valley this month for their annual visit from the Gaden Shartse monastery in southern India. And this week, they’ll offer a robust slate of creative programming at the Aspen Art Museum.

The monks are known for their detailed, colorful mandalas, which are made out of sand and dismantled with just as much purpose as they were created to demonstrate the idea of impermanence.

After an opening ceremony at the museum Wednesday afternoon, the monks will spend the next several days making their vibrant and temporary artworks in a live, public demonstration.

That will be followed by a “dissolution ceremony” for the mandalas on Sunday, after which the sand will be returned to a natural environment.

The monks will host a calligraphy workshop and a guided meditation at the Aspen Art Museum as well; a full schedule with registration information is available on the museum’s website.

People can also find the monks on top of Aspen Mountain next Monday, when they will offer a blessing as they wrap up their visit.

The monks travel across the United States to share blessings, spiritual teachings and other practices with a message of peace and compassion.

Their local tour has already involved other programs focused on healing, meditation and empowerment at different community hubs, organized in partnership with the nonprofit Aspen Tibet.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
