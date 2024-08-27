JAS Labor Day Experience 2024: Sting returns for second time as headliner; music festival implements new clear bag policy

A rock and roll icon will be back for seconds this Saturday during the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Town Park.

Sting played the festival for the first time in 2019, scoring rave reviews for a setlist of greatest hits and his energetic performance. And while he wasn’t one of the first acts JAS tried to book this year, organizers jumped at the opportunity when they learned he was interested in the gig.

“He played, really, one of the top five shows in 30-plus years, and maybe top three — I mean, it's hard to say anything was better,” JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz told Aspen Public Radio. “It was so great. So when we heard that he wanted to come back … If you do this for a living, that's like, your dream.”

It’s not often that fans can see the same act twice at this festival — though it’s not totally unheard of, either. Some past artists have Labor Day appearances to their name — like five-timer Michael Franti and his band Spearhead. And another one of this year’s bands, The Black Crowes, will be on their third go-around on Sunday, having previously played the festival in 2007 and 2010.

The JAS June Experience, more focused on jazz and blues in downtown Aspen, even has quasi-regulars like Christian McBride and the Shelly Berg Trio.

But the other headliners at Snowmass Town Park this weekend are both first-timers at the Labor Day festival. Brandi Carlile gets top billing on Friday, and Dierks Bentley closes out the festival on Sunday, replacing Tim McGraw on the schedule. (McGraw has canceled all of his shows for the remainder of the year; he’s undergoing orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour.)

Other acts on the lineup are also making their Labor Day mainstage debut, including Lukas Nelson on Friday, Michael Marcagi and OneRepublic on Saturday, and The War and Treaty on Sunday.

New clear bag policy in effect

Jazz Aspen Snowmass will only allow small purses and clear bags into the Labor Day Experience this weekend.

The nonprofit is calling it a new policy for their music festival in Snowmass Town Park, but they’ve been gently introducing the idea over the past several years.

According to JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz, the clear bag policy is a matter of safety and security requirements — and it’s becoming more common for entertainment venues.

“It's ramped up to another level, because that's what the authorities are insisting, … and it is rapidly becoming the industry standard,” Horowitz said. “So it's not a surprise.”

Clear bags cannot be any larger than 12 inches tall, 12 inches wide and 6 inches deep — about the same size as an LP vinyl record, with some extra storage space.

Clear fanny packs are also fair game, as well as gallon-sized clear plastic storage bags. JAS will have clear bags available for sale onsite.

And if you’re bringing a small purse, it doesn’t have to be clear, as long as it’s no bigger than 6 by 9 inches.

That’s enough room for a phone, a wallet, and maybe some sunscreen and chapstick — all permitted, though toiletries need to be factory-sealed.

Low beach chairs, picnic blankets and empty water bottles are still allowed, too, though it might require some creativity to carry items in without a giant tote bag. A full list of permitted items is listed on the Labor Day Experience FAQ website .

Parking and traffic impacts

The Labor Day Experience will draw thousands of concertgoers to Snowmass Town Park this weekend. And even if you aren’t going to the music festival, it might have some impacts on your weekend activities.

The festival takes over all of Snowmass Town Park, as well as part of Brush Creek Road between the lower roundabout and Horse Ranch Drive. So, if you’re driving through Snowmass for other business, you’ll have to take a detour on Highline and Owl Creek Road.

Most concertgoers will take public transit to the venue. While there are dedicated buses for the festival, you should expect a busy weekend on the usual RFTA routes too.

The Brush Creek Park and Ride tends to fill up as well, because it’s a hub for festival shuttles.

If you want to hit the nearby trails, plan on taking the bus yourself, since the lots at Two Creeks and Town Park will be reserved for festival VIPs.

The Snowmass Recreation Center will be closed during the festival, Friday afternoon through Sunday.