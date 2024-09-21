Aspen Public Radio's broadcast from the 2024 Festival Del Rancho at Anderson Ranch

Creative leaders and community members joined Aspen Public Radio for a live broadcast about Latine arts and culture at the Festival del Rancho in Snowmass Village on Sept. 21.

The annual festival featured live music from the band Sontres, salsa dance lessons from Mezcla Socials, and performances from groups like the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico program and the Roaring Divas drag queens.

Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter Kaya Williams interviewed a slate of festival organizers and volunteers: Anderson Ranch's executive director Peter Waanders, arts educator Rae Lampe, event emcee Claudia Pawl, Anderson Ranch's children's and community program educator Elsie Rangel, the Aspen Music Festival and School's education and community coordinator Veronica Lopez, English in Action student Norma Castañon, and Aspen Family Connections' bilingual intensive case manager Norma Leticia Canchola.

This broadcast was produced with help from Breeze Richardson, James Barrs, Daniel Costello, Lauri Jackson, Caroline Llanes and Lindsy Fortier.