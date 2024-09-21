© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio's broadcast from the 2024 Festival Del Rancho at Anderson Ranch

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published September 21, 2024 at 7:21 PM MDT
Norma Castanon, a student with English in Action, speaks with reporter Kaya Williams during a live broadcast at the Festival Del Rancho at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village on Sept. 21, 2024.
Norma Castanon, a student with English in Action, speaks with reporter Kaya Williams during a live broadcast at the Festival Del Rancho at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village on Sept. 21, 2024.

Creative leaders and community members joined Aspen Public Radio for a live broadcast about Latine arts and culture at the Festival del Rancho in Snowmass Village on Sept. 21.

The annual festival featured live music from the band Sontres, salsa dance lessons from Mezcla Socials, and performances from groups like the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico program and the Roaring Divas drag queens.

Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter Kaya Williams interviewed a slate of festival organizers and volunteers: Anderson Ranch's executive director Peter Waanders, arts educator Rae Lampe, event emcee Claudia Pawl, Anderson Ranch's children's and community program educator Elsie Rangel, the Aspen Music Festival and School's education and community coordinator Veronica Lopez, English in Action student Norma Castañon, and Aspen Family Connections' bilingual intensive case manager Norma Leticia Canchola.

This broadcast was produced with help from Breeze Richardson, James Barrs, Daniel Costello, Lauri Jackson, Caroline Llanes and Lindsy Fortier.

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
