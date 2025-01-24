A break down from X Games Aspen days one and two

For the first event of the games, Park City’s Rell Harwood earned her first-ever X Games medal in the Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck finals. Harwood surprised at the X Games last year when she took silver in knuckle huck and bronze in big air as a rookie.

Czech Republic’s Tereza Korabova took home silver in knuckle huck, and Finland’s Anni Karava took home bronze.

Another Park City skier took the gold in the Men's Knuckle Huck finals. Alex Hall secured his 12th overall medal and sixth gold. This was his first time standing at the top of the podium since 2020.

Austrian Matej Svancer and Finnish Juho Saastamoinen finished second and third, respectively.

Both Harwood and Hall are set to compete in three more disciplines throughout the weekend.

Seven-time X Games gold medalist Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser broke Christy Barrett’s record for the most gold medals in the Women’s Pacifico Big Air Final. This was the 33-year-old's fourth career gold medal in big air, securing her dominance as the oldest competitor in the field.

Japanese snowboarder Reira Iwabuchi secured second place, and New Zealander snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott secured third.

Australian snowboarder Scotty James made X Games history by landing the first triple cork 1440 in the Men’s Monster Energy SuperPipe Final, where he took the gold for the seventh time.

He tied Shaun White for the most medals in SuperPipe and is now one behind White’s record for most wins in the discipline.

Two Japanese snowboarders took second and third. Yuto Totsuka stood on the silver podium, and Ayumu Hirano stood on the bronze podium.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott stood on the podium for the second time this year, this time for a gold medal in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle for the first event on Friday. Japan’s Kokomo Murase took silver, and Great Britain’s Mia Brookes took bronze.

Seven more events are set for the second day of the X Games on Thursday, including Women’s Ski Street Style, Men’s Ski Street Style, Women’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Monster Energy Women’s Ski SuperPipe, Pacifico Women’s Ski Big Air, Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air and Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck.

FINAL RESULTS

Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck

1. Rell Harwood (USA)

2. Tereza Korabova (CZE)

3. Anni Karava (FIN)

4. Olivia Asselin (CAN)

5. Marin Hamill (USA)

6. Taylor Lundquist (USA)

7. Sarah Hoefflin (SUI)

8. Grace Elden (USA)

Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck

1. Alex Hall (USA)

2. Matej Svancer (AUT)

3. Juho Saastamoinen (FIN)

4. Colby Stevenson (USA)

5. Daniel Bacher (AUT)

6. Jesper Tjader (SWE)

7. Mikkel Brusletto Kaupang (NOR)

8. Tormod Frostad (NOR)

Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air

1. Anna Gasser (AUT) 93.66 (F)

2. Reira Iwabuchi (JPN) 93.00 (F)

3. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) 92.66 (F)

4. Mia Brookes (GBR) 90.66 (F)

5. Miyabi Onitsuka (JPN) 87.66

6. Mari Fukada (JPN) 86.33

7. Laurie Blouin (CAN) 43.66

8. Kokomo Murase (JPN) 36.00

Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

1. Scotty James (AUS) 96.33 (F)

2. Yuto Totsuka (JPN) 93.66 (F)

3. Ayumu Hirano (JPN) 92.33 (F)

4. Lucas Foster (USA) 33.66 (F)

5. Shuichiro Shigeno (JPN) 85.33

6. Ziyang Wang (CHN) 76.33

7. Jason Wolle (USA) 65.33

8. Joey Okesson (USA) 15.00