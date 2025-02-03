BROADCAST JOURNALIST: CLIMATE DESK

Post Date: January 2025

Aspen Public Radio is a 40-year-old public media organization serving the vibrant Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. We seek a sharp, curious, and team-oriented person, with a passion for covering climate issues and the environment. Our culture is friendly and familiar, but we are professional broadcasters with high standards.

Who We Are Looking For:

We are seeking to hire an experienced broadcast journalist with a strong skill set that includes reporting, writing, producing, and anchoring. We are looking for someone who is, above all, a good reporter and a team player. We also want you to be a strong writer, have solid broadcast production skills, and be comfortable delivering live newscasts and conducting live interviews on the air. Among other duties, you will be covering a critical beat that is focused on local climate and environmental issues throughout our coverage area as the inaugural Climate Desk reporter at Aspen Public Radio.

On this beat, you will focus on topics such as human impacts on climate change and ecosystems, local-state-regional environmental policies, renewable energy and the local oil and gas industry, food systems and the local agricultural industry, and the effects of pollution on local water resources including impacts to the Colorado River Basin. Aspen Public Radio also values solution-based journalism and will expect this reporter to investigate solutions and innovations to mitigate climate change, while questioning local industries and their impact on the environment.

This broadcast journalist will join a growing team responsible for bringing ideas forward which advance how the power of radio can be used to tell meaningful stories. You are a multitasker, able to work on in-depth stories and breaking news pieces simultaneously, and you care deeply about connecting with our unique community in a way that continually improves the public service we provide to our community’s diverse stakeholders.

As a small station, every member of our news team is required to support evening production duties (one day per week), weekend coverage (approx. once a month), take substitute host shifts as needed, and participate in breaking news coverage. It is also assumed that each beat reporter will have approximately 25% of their coverage responsibilities held for general assignment.

Duties:

● Produce high-quality, accurate, and ethical reporting

● Write and produce daily spot news and weekly features and interviews

● Cultivate a pool of sources throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys

● Produce digital content for our website and social media channels

● Anchor morning and afternoon newscasts, as needed

● Serve as local show producer for Morning Edition and All Things Considered

● Participate in the production of live events

● Maintain and cultivate relationships with people and organizations pertaining to your beat

● Work with the news director and regional NPR editors to nationalize local stories

● Participate in training and workshops to continue honing your craft and skills

● Attend donor and station events and participate in on-air fundraising drives

Required Qualifications:

● Solid experience in radio reporting, audio editing and production, and on-air anchoring

● Deep knowledge of the ethics and practices of journalism, including AP and NPR styles

● Excellent writing and editing skills

● Strong time management skills and ability to meet deadlines on a regular basis

● Well-practiced collaboration skills

Preferred Qualifications:

● Prior climate reporting experience

● Environmental Studies

● Understanding of the purpose and mission of public broadcasting

To apply: Please send a cover letter, resume, references, and two to three audio reporting examples to jobs@aspenpublicradio.org with “Climate Desk Reporter” in the subject line.

Application review will begin Monday, February 3, 2025. Position open until filled. No phone calls please.

This is a full-time salaried position reporting to the Aspen Public Radio news director, requiring availability for day, evening, weekend, and holiday shifts. It is required that this employee be a year-round resident in the Roaring Fork Valley. Aspen Public Radio offers full-time staff benefits including 100% employer-paid health insurance, paid vacation, and a 403(b) match. Ski pass financing and rapid transit bus pass financing is available. Salary is $65,000. Aspen Public Radio is an equal opportunity employer.