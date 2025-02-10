Join a solid, growing, public media organization in one of the most awe-inspiring and world- renowned culturally rich areas of the country - the heart of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.

Home to many organizations and internationally known festivals such as The Aspen Institute, Ideas Festival, Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Film festivals, Rocky Mountain Institute, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, and The Wheeler Opera House. The valley features gourmet dining, art galleries, an airport, and hundreds of miles of hiking, biking, climbing, skiing, kayaking, rafting and world-class fly fishing, as well as one of the most photographed parts of the country: the mountain peaks of Maroon Bells. Our service area is Aspen to Glenwood Springs; Rifle to Eagle.

The News Director is the leader and chief editor of Aspen Public Radio’s newsroom, overseeing news staff, production, and output of news on all platforms. We seek a sharp, curious, hard-working, team-oriented person who is excited by new media ideas, experimenting, collaboration, and helping to design and grow an evolving organization.

Primary Functions

News Strategy: Sets strategic priorities and goals for the news operation to serve the public, including platform, topics and beats, and geographic coverage priorities; ensures all Aspen Public Radio news content is accurate, engaging, ethical, and produced with the highest standards of professional journalism.

Editor: Assigns and edits reporters on a daily basis, overseeing the quality of news content from features and series to spots and breaking news; serves as the ultimate gatekeeper and “final say” over what story ideas should be pursued.

Management: Possesses strong leadership skills, including the ability to lead an effective team by teaching, training, and developing journalists, as well as executing the vision for the news department. The news director will effectively communicate, be an active listener who can readily adapt to and champion change, develop and manage collaborative partnerships, set goals, hold team members responsible, and achieve results.

Community Engagement: Works with the Executive Director on development and community engagement opportunities to execute regular, meaningful, and engaging news events throughout our listening area such as town hall meetings, debates, community forums, listening sessions, etc.

Duties:



Design and implement story editing processes, quality standards and other aspects related to the allocation of story production and priority

Manage and coach a team of staff reporters; manage occasional interns and freelancers

Edit the news staff on a daily basis

Assign reporting and producing tasks including special series and projects

Responsible for producing their own reporting as time allows, but editing is the main priority

Assist in developing, and ultimately overseeing the implementation of the editorial focus, process, and design

Develop (with the executive director and program director) and oversee the execution of a content distribution strategy to include broadcast, podcast, digital content, and social media

Work with the news team and regional NPR editors to consistently participate in nationalizing a local story

Maintain and execute coverage plans for developing and breaking news

Attend major donor and public events, regularly participate in on-air fundraising and grant writing/reporting as needed

Represent the news division as required at board meetings and other presentations

Occasional host fill-in work

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:



At least two years of team management and editorial experience

A least two years of audio news production and reporting

Leadership, management, training and collaboration skills

Strong news gathering skills and in-depth knowledge of journalism ethics and practices

Strong time management skills

A commitment to helping develop skills in less-experienced reporters

Preferred Qualifications:



Deep understanding of the purpose and mission of public broadcasting

Public Radio experience

Some hosting experience

Knowledge of Western Slope Colorado and issues of the West

Content collaboration experience

Spanish-language skills

Understanding of and use of metrics in decision-making

To Apply:

Please send a cover letter, resume, three examples of your audio work, and three references to jobs@aspenpublicradio.org with “News Director” in the subject line. No phone calls, please.

This is a full-time, salaried office position, reporting to the Executive Director, requiring availability for weekend, day, and evening reporting/supervising/events. Full-year residence within the broadcast footprint of the station is required. If hired, you will be required to complete the federal Employment Eligibility Verification I-9 form.

Aspen Public Radio offers full-time staff benefits, including employer-paid health insurance, 403(b) match, life/disability insurance, and paid vacation. Relocation support may be available. Bus and ski pass financing are available, along with shared passes to world-class events such as the Aspen Institute Ideas Festival, Aspen Film festivals, the annual Food & Wine Classic, Aspen Music Festival and School summer and winter performances, and more.

This position is based at our Aspen, CO studios. Salary range is estimated to be between $74,000 - $80,000 annually, and application review will begin Monday, February 10, 2025. Position opened until filled.