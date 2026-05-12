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Dr. David Pickering Organ Recital

Dr. David Pickering Organ Recital

Dr. David Pickering, A Lecture and Performance About the Organ, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Aspen Community Church. The evening’s repertoire will include both masterpieces and contemporary selections. Dr. Pickering will also use the Aspen Community Church’s organ, which claims it’s the largest organ on the Western Slope. The evening will also feature a brief history of the pipe organ.

Aspen Community Church
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen Community Church
http://www.aspencommunitychurch.org/
Aspen Community Church
200 E Bleeker St
Aspen, Colorado 81611