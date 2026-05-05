Roaring Fork Rising | Emery Major with Hannah Koivu
Roaring Fork Rising | Emery Major with Hannah Koivu
Emery Major is a Colorado‑born singer‑songwriter whose work blends 1970s folk influences with modern pop elements. His sound reflects his background between the Colorado Rockies, Brooklyn, and Nashville, shaped by performances at venues including Carnegie Hall, The Bluebird Café, Mercury Lounge, Birdland Jazz Club, and The Wheeler Opera House.
Opening the evening is Hannah Koivu, an independent pop and indie‑pop artist known for emotionally direct songwriting and a blend of pop, R&B, and rap elements. Her work centers on personal narrative, self‑reflection, and modern pop structure.
Wheeler Opera House
$18
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/