Roaring Fork Rising | Emery Major with Hannah Koivu

Emery Major is a Colorado‑born singer‑songwriter whose work blends 1970s folk influences with modern pop elements. His sound reflects his background between the Colorado Rockies, Brooklyn, and Nashville, shaped by performances at venues including Carnegie Hall, The Bluebird Café, Mercury Lounge, Birdland Jazz Club, and The Wheeler Opera House.

Opening the evening is Hannah Koivu, an independent pop and indie‑pop artist known for emotionally direct songwriting and a blend of pop, R&B, and rap elements. Her work centers on personal narrative, self‑reflection, and modern pop structure.