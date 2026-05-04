Rock and Roll Academy: Spring Performance
Rock and Roll Academy: Spring Performance
The Rock and Roll Academy Spring Rock Concert is the culmination of over 4 months of work by area middle and high school student musicians and their bands to bring the community a ROCKING concert that is inspirational beyond words. All the songs are picked or written by the students and the passionate performances of these hits through the ages is unforgettable!
Learn more about Rock and Roll Academy: WEBSITE
TACAW
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org