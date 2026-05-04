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Rock and Roll Academy: Spring Performance

Rock and Roll Academy: Spring Performance

The Rock and Roll Academy Spring Rock Concert is the culmination of over 4 months of work by area middle and high school student musicians and their bands to bring the community a ROCKING concert that is inspirational beyond words. All the songs are picked or written by the students and the passionate performances of these hits through the ages is unforgettable!

Learn more about Rock and Roll Academy: WEBSITE

TACAW
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/
TACAW
400 Robinson St
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/