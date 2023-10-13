Firsthand experiences inspire Mesa County resident to work with fellow migrants, immigrants

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll hear the final interview in our series with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Nelly Garcia Olmos. She's the executive director of La Plaza in Palisade, an organization that supports migrant and immigrant communities in Mesa County. Garcia Olmos speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about being a first generation Latiné in the United States, challenges she faced when learning to navigate life in a new country, and her work with La Plaza.

