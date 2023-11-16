Cassie Harrelson and Sarah Daniels to be next Aspen School District board members

Cassie Harrelson has won the second seat on the Aspen School District board, beating out incumbent Katy Frisch by just 15 votes.

The first batch of ballots were counted on Election Day, Nov. 7, and Sarah Daniels finished with 2,231 votes, the most of any candidate in the running.

Daniels secured the first of two open seats on the board last week, but the race for the second open seat was too close to call.

Harrelson and Frisch were neck and neck, separated by just 20 votes, and the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office had to wait eight days to count mailed from overseas and cured ballots. (When ballots are invalid due to issues like a lack of signature, voters have eight days to cure them).

In an interview with Aspen Public Radio, Harrelson said she’s excited to join the board, and she plans to be a strong listener.

“I’m one of those people who really wants to continue to listen and use a process where we don’t implement new things too quickly,” Harrelson said.

She also said she wants to look at the full picture of teacher retention and recruitment, and to consider affordable housing as just one of the factors that can keep staff in Aspen schools.

When Daniels was the top vote-getter last week, she shared similar sentiments to Harrelson — that one of her first goals will be to listen to her constituents.

“I want to make sure that I represent all the voices of the people who elected me.”

The official election results will be certified later this month.