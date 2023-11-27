Aspen students try new strategy to curb youth suicide, following national model

Students at Aspen High School (AHS) organized Aspen Hope Week earlier this month in an effort to raise awareness about a new club aimed at preventing teen suicide.

Members of AHS’s Hope Squad are trained to recognize the warning signs of suicide and to connect those needing help with trusted adults.

Over the five days of Aspen Hope Week, students shared the mission of the Hope Squad with the AHS student body through small activities around campus.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, long tables covered with 600 donuts lined the school cafeteria as part of “Donut quit” day.

Audrey Woodrow is one of the Hope Squad members.

“I think mental health is really stigmatized here,” Woodrow said. “I mean, I think it is everywhere. And it’s OK for you to struggle. I think everyone struggles with mental health in one way or another.”

The AHS Hope Squad started two years ago, and it’s funded with the City of Aspen’s tobacco tax dollars.

It’s also part of a network of “hope squads” across the country.

The program began in Provo, Utah where school administrators searched for a peer-to-peer model that would help reduce the amount of teen suicides in their school district.

They documented cases where kids at risk of suicide confided in their friends before reaching out to an adult.

School district officials surveyed the student body about which of their classmates were kind and easy to talk to, and those students were invited to be a part of the Hope Squad and trained to intervene when their peers showed some of the warning signs of suicide.

Aspen has the same model.

“And it's just nice to know that we’re people that our friends or people we know in the school think of when they think of someone who can help them,” Woodrow said.

Halle Zander / Aspen Public Radio Aspen High School students gave out free doughnuts to the entire student body as part of Aspen Hope Week on Nov. 9. They were raising awareness about a new club that aims to reduce the rate of teen suicide.

Student role

Woodrow and roughly 30 other members of the Hope Squad have been trained through QPR Institute’s method, to look out for people who might be struggling, who are sitting alone or otherwise might need someone to talk to.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado teens struggle with suicide at above average rates. The state has the fifth highest suicide mortality rate in the country among 15 to 19 year olds.

The students’ biggest responsibility is knowing when to contact a teacher for help.

Josh Berro is a counselor at AHS and helped start the Hope Squad in 2022, but he’s wary of putting too much pressure on the students involved.

“We're not asking these kids to be psychologists,” Berro said. “The main point is to get these kids to come to an adult. Because the adults are the professionals who can help with suicide detection, ideation, those kinds of things. We just want the kids to be a bridge.”

He said the biggest goal is to have students help identify which of their classmates need support, so they can reach more kids who are at risk.

Caleb Seward is a senior at AHS and a member of the Hope Squad.

He said growing up in a resort town like Aspen can present unique challenges, and he sees his friends struggling often.

“I see a lot of people closing themselves off, isolating themselves, or maybe just not being the person that they want to be,” Seward said. “I have seen some of my peers, and I see how some of them live, and it's not necessarily the greatest. And it’s sad to see from my point of view.”

As a counselor, Berro has seen how the ‘paradise paradox’ can manifest — how growing up full time in a vacation town isn’t always glamorous.

“There's so much wealth, but there's also poverty,” Berro said. “The seasonal depression that happens, the transient nature of the town of people moving in, people moving out, and I think that kids really struggle with that.”

Halle Zander / Aspen Public Radio Aspen High School Counselor Josh Berro describes some of the challenges he faces from starting the Hope Squad, a student club aimed at curbing the rate of teen suicide. The program began in Utah and has chapters across the country.

Program effectiveness

The Hope Squad is a new strategy to mobilize kids and strive for a healthier community. So far, it hasn’t resulted in any referrals, and Berro isn’t convinced it’s going to work.

Some students have complained that the Hope Squad club members are only joining the club to put something on their resumes.

A study from the National Institute of Health said peer-based interventions can provide additional care for patients who don’t receive support through traditional mental health channels.

However, it’s unclear how effective these models are at addressing suicidal risk, and the NIH said more research needs to be done on this type of programming.

In the meantime, Berro said the problem is too big to ignore — that they have to try something.

“We just have to,” Berro said. “That's just the way it works. And if it's not good and it doesn't work, then OK, we'll try something new.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for support.