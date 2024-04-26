School resource officer in Glenwood Springs arrested on multiple felonies and misdemeanors, placed on administrative leave

Glenwood Springs Police Officer Sean Tatro, who serves as the Roaring Fork School Disrict’s school resource officer, has been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanors, including sexual assault, menacing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and use of a stun gun in the commission of a crime.

According to a press release from the Glenwood Springs Police Department (GSPD), the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department contacted GSPD on Thursday that they had received information that required an investigation involving an officer. Tatro was arrested later that day.

The purported acts allegedly occurred while the officer was off duty and was outside the City of Glenwood Springs. Tatro is no longer on active duty and has been placed on administrative leave. The police department did not share whether or not Tatro would be paid during this time.

GSPD says none of the charges involve any minors under the age of 18, and all of the alleged crimes were committed outside of Glenwood Springs.

In a statement, Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said, “I am deeply disappointed in these allegations, and yet, all defendants are provided due process and presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Deras added that if the charges are proven to be true, the administrative consequences from the City of Glenwood Springs and its Police Department will be “swift and deliberate.”

He also acknowledged the impacts on the survivor and said they will provide “any support [they] can”

“We understand that our officers are no different than anyone else in our community,” Deras said. “We should be held accountable to the same laws we have sworn to enforce.”

The Roaring Fork School District sent a letter to families of Glenwood Springs schools on Friday.

The district’s public information officer Jonathan Landon said, “We know this news may cause some concern or questions. We wanted to assure you that we have no evidence that any students were unsafe or in danger at any time while Officer Tatro was operating in the role of SRO.”

The Roaring Fork School District and the Glenwood Springs Police Department said they would not have any additional comments on the issue.