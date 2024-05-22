Aspen High School graduates celebrate college decisions

Aspen High School seniors are wrapping up their classes and preparing for graduation day on June 1.

According to the Aspen School District, roughly 93% of graduating students applied to college this year.

Those who aren’t attending college next year are doing technical trainings, taking gap years, and entering the workforce.

Karen Hawkes, one of the school’s post-secondary counselors, has been helping those students submit college applications.

In this audio postcard, produced by Halle Zander, Hawkes explains some of the college decision trends she’s noticed over the years, and students share how they’re feeling about taking the leap.

(You can listen to the postcard using the play button above, or read the transcription below).

Karen Hawkes: So our Aspen High School kids are going everywhere across the country and outside the U.S. as well.

Zala Smalls: I'm going to Middlebury College.

Mino Khan-Farooqi: I'm going to Bowdoin College in Maine.

Jessica Vesey: NYU, I know, has a very strong acting program. So I'm really happy that I got in, since it is my top school.

Bridger Thompson: I'm going to [the] University of Arizona.

Lauren Kinney: I chose CU, because it has the school spirit in the mountains and the great academics overall.

Hawkes: In the last couple of years, our students have been attracted to larger state schools.

Bridger Thompson: Our school district is very small, and getting to experience an amazing big school and the big football games and everything, I feel like it's more of my style and I'm really excited.

Lauren Kinney: I chose a big school because I wanted the school spirit, and also just more diversification of the people and just more ideas and clubs rather than a smaller school.

Hawkes: And in particular, the South is a new area that they're attracted to.

Taylor Lewis: Well, obviously the weather, the campuses are so beautiful down there. And honestly, I fell in love with the culture when I visited. I liked the community feel. It felt similar to home in a sense, and everyone was just super nice and friendly and welcoming.

Hawkes: But also all the new legislation, especially in some of the southern states, for “right to choose” and things like that. So it's [something] to consider where you're going to college.

Lewis: It's definitely frightening and just being around that culture, I guess. Yeah, it's frightening. We think about it.

Amelia Hecht: And I think that going into it, we just need to continue educating ourselves about what is happening over there and what we do have control over, and how we can find access to what we need once we get there.

Lewis: And hopefully just influencing communities around us just to make sure that we're surrounded by people who value our bodies.

Hawkes: Small liberal arts schools [are] always interesting for our kids.

Smalls: I was really drawn to all of the opportunities of a small liberal arts college, and I really just wanted to take the time in college to explore and see what I want to do. I definitely want to be able to build relationships with my professors.

Hawkes: And of course, most of our kids apply to CU Boulder.

Kinney: I mean, I definitely didn't see myself doing this at first, but the more and more I think about it, the happier I am, because I'm close to home and my family. But it's also a different experience with different people. But the familial familiarity is still nice.

Hawkes: The majority of our students are going out of state now.

Smalls: I'm ready to branch out, but I'm definitely concerned. You know, coming from Colorado, the skiing and everything at least is a little different. So as a big skier, I'm ready to go ski some ice.

Khan-Farooqi: Maine is pretty far, but I think it'll be a really good experience, and I think it'll be a great way to broaden my horizons and try something new.

Vesey: I know how big of a change it's going to be. And being so far away from family, and in a city I've never lived before, I'm very daunted. But I know it's all going to be OK and I'm going to have an amazing time, but it's like both feelings, which I guess is normal. But [I’m] scared about how big the city is in comparison to Aspen.

Hawkes: The war, obviously, that's paramount in everybody's minds right now. These kinds of protests can happen anywhere at any college campus, but it does matter how the administration handles it.

Smalls: So far, all of the outreach and letters that Middlebury's been sending out have been a really, I think, a very good way of addressing all of the political issues. They've been communicating with all of the protesters, they've had open meetings, they've been very welcoming to all of the different opinions and voices, and they've made it almost like an official place for students to share their opinions. And they've been very embracing and welcoming of the protests and demonstrations.

Khan-Farooqi: Yeah. Bowdoin, similarly, it's a very small school. So it does make me a little nervous that it's a little bit homogenous there and that everyone sort of is expected to have the same opinion. But I think that they do a really good job of handling it and making sure everyone's welcome in that all opinions are respected.

Vesey: I mean, I'm energized knowing that there are people who are advocating for change. It will be a bit different, because in Aspen, you don't really see protests like that. So it will be different and I'll have to get used to it.

Hawkes: I mean, I think the bottom line is that all the news you read about college admissions is how competitive it is. And yes, the most competitive schools, there's something less than 5% of their applicants, but thousands of schools have a 75%+ admission rate. So, I just want to kind of quell the angst about college. There's a place for everybody. You know, if college is their path.