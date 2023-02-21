© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Wolf reintroduction: A biologist weighs in

KDNK | By Hattison Rensberry
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:38 PM MST

Colorado is getting closer to wolf reintroduction.

Many ranchers and others in rural areas say they fear for their jobs, livestock, and even personal safety.

But are those fears justified? Erik Molvar, wildlife biologist and Executive Director of the Western Watersheds Project, tells Hattison Rensberry what wolf reintroduction worries look like from a biological perspective.
The public has through February 22nd to comment on wolf reintroduction in Colorado. There’s a comment form and more info at WolfEngagementCO.org.

Prior Colorado Parks and Wildlife wolf meetings can be listened to and viewed online at CPW’s YouTube Channel – click the ‘LIVE’ tab.
Copyright 2023 KDNK. To see more, visit KDNK.

This story from KDNK was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.

Tags
Environment Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Hattison Rensberry
Hattison Rensberry grew up in Rifle, CO and earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design and drawing at the University of Northern Colorado. She comes to KDNK as reporter and host after working on the design-side of news for the past three years. Hattie does theater locally, photography, needlecrafts, and also provides editorial design for the Sopris Sun.
See stories by Hattison Rensberry