Wolf reintroduction: A biologist weighs in

Colorado is getting closer to wolf reintroduction.

Many ranchers and others in rural areas say they fear for their jobs, livestock, and even personal safety.

But are those fears justified? Erik Molvar, wildlife biologist and Executive Director of the Western Watersheds Project, tells Hattison Rensberry what wolf reintroduction worries look like from a biological perspective.

The public has through February 22nd to comment on wolf reintroduction in Colorado. There’s a comment form and more info at WolfEngagementCO.org.

Prior Colorado Parks and Wildlife wolf meetings can be listened to and viewed online at CPW’s YouTube Channel – click the ‘LIVE’ tab.

Copyright 2023 KDNK. To see more, visit KDNK.

This story from KDNK was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.