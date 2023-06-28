Ideas Fest speakers will consider 'Where the Water Goes' in Colorado River panel tonight

The Colorado River provides water for tens of millions of people in seven states in the Western U.S. And the Colorado River Compact that originally allocated that water turned 100 last year , amid a warming climate and growing gap between supply and demand.

Wednesday night, speakers at the Aspen Ideas Festival will look at the future of the river system in a panel called “ Where the Water Goes: The Next 100 Years of the Colorado River .”

As the basin faces “drought, increased population and disagreements on how to share the water,” water experts will consider “what policies and technologies could get a new agreement across the finish line” — with a look at the needs of both humans and nature, according to the session description.

“Life needs water,” said panelist Jennifer Pitt, the director of the Colorado River program at the National Audubon Society. “And so if we want to still have the wildlife and sort of natural world around us, … we need to actually take better care of the river, as a river, in fact, into and of itself.”

In an interview at the Aspen Institute campus on Wednesday morning, Pitt said the Colorado River crisis offers lessons for leaders from across the world — and not just the ones focused on water.

“Climate change is water change,” Pitt said. “I didn't coin that phrase, but this is a place where we have a big important management system that is underpinning how our society works, that is being disrupted by climate change, and I think that's going to happen, more and more places in more and more kinds of systems, not just in water systems.”

Pitt believes a “fresh look” at managing the system is “absolutely essential,” as the seven states that use the river try to figure out a long-term solution to the gap between supply and demand.

And Ideas Fest, with its focus on social issues like equity and access and its convening of global leaders, could be just the place to look at the bigger picture.

“The sort of leadership conversations I'm hearing that are integrating multiple challenges that we face in social issues, I think, make me hopeful,” Pitt said. “And I think it's something that, in my narrow world of Colorado River management, we need to do more of — getting out of the water wonky conversation and into that broader view of how we work as a society.”

Other panelists include Tillie Walton, a conservationist and philanthropist, and John Entsminger, the general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.