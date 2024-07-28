Glenwood Springs RiverFest encourages environmental stewardship, community connection

The Glenwood Springs River Commission is hosting its annual RiverFest to clean up the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers in Glenwood Springs.

The main event is a river cleanup along the two rivers. Folks can pick up trash on foot on the riverbanks, or in the rivers themselves, by raft, tube, or stand-up paddleboard. Businesses can also register for a group of employees to participate in the cleanup together.

Chip Fisher is the Vice Chair of the city’s River Commission, which is all volunteers. He said they’re always so excited to see how excited people are for the event.

“Some years we pick up a ton of big item trash, you know, toilets and bathtubs and all kinds of crazy stuff,” he said. “In other years, it's just a lot of bottles and cans and some random scrap metal and stuff. But there's always a pretty good haul of trash, which is definitely the goal.”

He said the event has seen its participation increase over the last five or six years.

River Commissioner Erin Riccio said the two rivers are the lifeblood of the Glenwood Springs community.

“Major rivers in this part of the state… contribute a lot to our way of life and economy,” she said. “And I think that our community is deeply invested in ensuring their protection. And, this is just an opportunity for (the) community to gather and build around that concept.”

Fisher agreed.

“Everybody gets to connect with the ecosystem, connect with the river, connect with each other and enjoy giving back to the community and to the river that's so vital to our whole region, not just to the city of Glenwood,” he said.

The two also said it’s a great way for residents to get to know the River Commission and their work better.

Some of their projects include riverbank stabilization and beach access at the confluence of the Roaring Fork River and Three Mile Creek, multiple riparian planting projects around the city, and making recommendations to city officials. They drafted statements in support of the Shoshone purchase, and they make recommendations for the city’s municipal codes, like how far a property must be set back from a river or stream.

The cleanup will go from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a celebration from noon to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Park.

It’ll feature live music by Whiskey Stomp, and refreshments from Taco Express, Kaleidascoops, and the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub.

RiverFest is free, and registration is available online.