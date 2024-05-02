Pitkin County commissioners approve revised Airport Layout Plan, suggest moving runway 80 feet west

The Board of County Commissioners voted four to one on Wednesday to recommend an updated Airport Layout Plan (ALP) for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to approve the recommended changes, which include moving the runway 80 feet to the west and widening it to 150 feet.

According to Pitkin County, the wider runway’s centerline will be 400 feet away from the centerline of the taxiway and will abide by FAA regulations as a Design Group III airfield.

Dozens of community members provided input during a public comment period before the vote, some with serious reservations about the changes to the size of the runway. They argued that a larger runway means bigger planes, more tourists, and increased congestion in the already busy city of Aspen. Some commenters also worried about the noise and climate implications of larger aircrafts.

During their discussion, commissioners in the majority frequently mentioned that they had no choice but to approve the suggested changes and follow the FAA’s guidance. The federal agency told Pitkin County earlier this year that they won’t continue to fund the airport runway renovations after this spring. The existing runway has structural issues that now require annual maintenance.

The ALP previously recommended moving the taxiway 80 feet east to achieve the 400-foot separation from the runway, but the FAA told Pitkin County that would require moving the air traffic control tower, which would cost $100 million, and the agency would not pay for that relocation.

In a press release, county staff said FAA funding for future projects, like rebuilding the airfield or terminal, is on the line if Pitkin County does not comply with the agency’s parameters for the desired size of the runway.

The county said the updated ALP will also allow staff to apply for federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

County Manager Jon Peacock said there’s a lot of design work ahead, so there will be more opportunities for public comment in the future.