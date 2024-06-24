Where to cast your ballot in the Roaring Fork Valley on Election Day

Today is Election Day in Colorado. Ballots must be dropped off at a registered location by 7 p.m. Same-day voter registration is allowed in Colorado, and must be done in-person at a voter service and polling center (VSPC).

Unaffiliated voters may only turn in either a Republican or a Democratic primary ballot. If you’ve already mailed your ballot, or dropped it in a dropbox, you can keep track of your ballot at BallotTrax.

Voters in Pitkin County can drop off their ballots and vote in-person at the Pitkin County administration building on Main Street in Aspen. Other drop boxes are located at Snowmass Village Town Hall and Basalt Town Hall.

In Eagle County, voters can drop off their ballots and vote in person at the clerk and recorder’s office in El Jebel, next to Crown Mountain Park.

Garfield County has ballot dropboxes in all six municipalities.

Carbondale’s is located at Town Hall on Colorado Avenue. In Glenwood Springs, the dropbox is located outside of the county courthouse on 8th Street. New Castle’s dropbox is at the front of Town Hall on Main Street. The Silt dropbox is located at Town Hall on North 7th Street. In Rifle, voters can drop off ballots at the dropbox by County Administration Building D. The Parachute dropbox is located at Town Hall on Grand Valley Way.

In-person voting will take place at Carbondale Town Hall, the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Wulfsohn Road, the county administration building in Rifle, and Parachute Town Hall.