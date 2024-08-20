Disagreements over flexibility, food vendor space in Armory at Aspen City Council

Aspen city officials want to get a building design and cost estimate for the renovation of the Armory building out the door by October. And for the most part, Aspen residents and city council agree — they want the old city hall building to be used as space for affordable food service.

But city councilors are still concerned about some of the potential operating details of the space.

The latest disagreement over the old city hall building arose during the work session on August 19. Councilors were primarily focused on how many kitchens, or food retailers, should be able to operate, and whether the space will be flexible enough to accommodate changing community needs.

Council, and attendees of a recent open house, were given two options. The first would allow up to seven food vendors to operate in the space. The second would allow up to five, but would create more “flex space.”

City of Aspen This presentation board from the open house breaks down the differences in the two design options.

Councilor Bill Guth was open to option one, saying he liked the larger focus on the food hall concept. The other four councilors preferred the added flexibility of option two.

Councilor John Dolye said he has two main concerns about the project, especially the first option.

“Number one, I have concerns about the other food operators in town and what this does to their businesses, and if some of them might be offered a space in the building,” he said. “...Are we planning on a food court, and maybe, what if that concept doesn't work? Is this going to be as flexible and adaptable as we need it to be?”

Todd Kennedy is with CCY Architects and is consulting on the project. He said option one was drawn up from a more financial standpoint.

“We really pressed on this idea of, how do we maximize revenue?” he said. “How do we think about making this just financially viable? Which is where we really landed at option one.”

Ultimately, Kennedy said, they determined that two additional kitchens wouldn’t impact revenue that much, because there’s only so many meals being served in Aspen. Option two, he said, was created by considering broader community needs beyond affordable dining.

“How does this project serve the widest swath of Aspen’s population? Locals, tourists, downvalley residents, the whole community,” he said.

He said that’s reflected in certain aspects of the design of the second option. For example, if people want grab-and-go food options on their lunch break, that means there’s less seating required.

Jenn Phelan is with the city’s asset management department.

During Monday’s work session, she urged councilors to think more broadly about the community needs they’d like to meet with the old city hall building, rather than the minute details.

“One of the things I do want to talk about is creating a successful project and what does that look like to council, because I’m not sure we’re all on the same page,” she said.

“Oh, I can tell you we’re probably not,” Mayor Torre responded.

Some ideas that city councilors suggested for non-dining uses included a family-friendly community lounge and a place to play pool.