CDOT proposes “Michigan left” turn at Smith Hill, Lazy Glen intersections after fatal crashes

Colorado Department of Transportation officials and traffic engineers are proposing a new style of turn lane at the Smith Way and Lazy Glen intersections, after a number of car crashes at those intersections raised red flags.

They’re called “ Michigan lefts ” because the Mitten State has been using them since the 1960s.

Basically, a driver trying to turn left will instead turn right at the intersection, drive for about 5000 feet, and then do a U-turn in a median crossover and merge back in with traffic.

Courtesy Pitkin County This graph, created by CDOT, shows the way a Michigan left turn would function at Smith Way.

County Engineer Andrew Knapp told county commissioners during their October 1 meeting that due to human behavior, this kind of turn wouldn’t eliminate accidents altogether. But, studies show it could reduce T-bone crashes by 35%.

“We’re instead trading that off for a merging, sideswipe-type crash,” he said. “Which is a much less severe and risky type of crash. Much less speed differential, and much less impact energy associated with those accidents.”

Though Knapp said it would take some adjusting for drivers who had never made a Michigan left turn before, it’s not difficult to learn.

“It has a lot of the same benefits that a roundabout has, but it’s gonna take much less infrastructure on the highway to accomplish those goals,” he said.

According to the last five years of crash data, there have been multiple crashes at Smith Way, and one fatality in 2018. There have only been three crashes at Lazy Glen in the past five years, but one of them resulted in a fatality in 2023.

According to CDOT, the county could qualify for anywhere from $4-7 million for the infrastructure for Smith Way, and another $2.7 million for Lazy Glen, due to the fatality at each site.