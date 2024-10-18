Airport ballot Qs see committee finances in the $100Ks

Contribution and expenditure reports from the two airport-related issue committees paint different portraits of donor makeup, but similar amounts of money being spent on influencing Pitkin County voters ahead of Nov. 5.

Our Airport, Our Vote is the issue committee advocating for a “yes” vote on ballot question 200. A Whole Lot of People for a Better Airport is supporting a “yes” vote on ballot question 1C.

Ballot question 200 was put forth by a citizen group over the summer. It seeks to amend the county Home Rule Charter to divest the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ authority to alter the runway dimensions and locations from its January 2024 state without voter approval.

Ballot question 1C was put forth by the county commissioners after 200. It seeks to “reaffirm” the commissioners’ authority to make decisions related to the runway and regulatory planning through another Home Rule Charter amendment.

Both issue committees filed a Report of Contributions and Expenditures with the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Wednesday, itemizing funding actions between July 21 and Oct. 10.

OAOV reported $121,433 in total contributions, having spent nearly all of it by Oct. 10 with just $4,008.79 left in the bank.

Citizens Against Bigger Planes is by far their largest donor, having donated $110,000 over the course of the reporting period. CABP filed for nonprofit corporation status with the Colorado Secretary of State on April 1 and a Form 8976 with the Internal Revenue Service, which indicates their intent to operate as 501(c)(4).

A 501(c)(4) is a tax-exempt organization that operates to promote social welfare whose donations are not tax deductible. Their donor lists are not required to be public and 501(c)(4)s are free to donate to issue committees.

Chuck Butler of OAOV said that the $110,000 came from CABP’s donation drive before the creation of OAOV.

“We had a number of donations, and had quite a bit of money from that,” Butler said. “There's going to be an ongoing need to push back on what the commissioners' plans are with regards to the airport.”

Only 12 donations in the reporting period did not come from CABP, though Butler said Wednesday that he had a few checks to deposit that did not get in before the reporting deadline.

“I think that we've seen the unfortunate reality of these political campaigns, whether it's a business or government, is that people are worried about both repercussions … I've been dragged through the mud quite a bit, and I'm lucky that I worked for myself,” Butler said of why he thinks more money came through CABP than OAOV.

A Whole Lot of People for A Better Airport reported $152,170 in total contributions and $79,648.72 spent with $72,521.28 unspent by the reporting deadline.

Their biggest donor was the Coalition for a 21st Century Airport, which donated $50,000. They filed for nonprofit corporation status with the state July 23. Their article of corporation states they are “organized and operated exclusively for social welfare purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(4) of the Code. Specifically, the Corporation is organized to promote improvements of the Aspen Pitkin County Airport, with federal funding, to ensure safety, accessibility, and climate (consciousness).”

Six other entities and individuals donated $10,000 or more, including Aspen Skiing Co. There are over 70 entries for individual donations, with just a few repeat contributors.

There is no limit to the donation amount for issue committees, according to state regulations.

“I feel really good about the amount of support we've received from individuals in the community and organizations, and we're still fundraising,” said Kathleen Wanatowicz, co-director of A Whole Lot of People for A Better Airport.

Both representatives said the 501(c)(4) donations almost or entirely exhausted those coffers, but each plans to continue the 501(c)(4) work after Nov. 5, regardless of election outcome.

Wanatowicz said pro-1C endorsements from Pitkin County Democrats, Pitkin County Republicans and the elected bodies of Pitkin County, Town of Basalt and City of Aspen, plus all Roaring Fork Valley mayors — save Aspen Mayor Torre — are a major selling point for their campaign.

The next reporting deadline for the issue committees is Nov. 1, followed by another on Dec. 10.

More information on both issue committees and their events can be found at ourairportourvote.com and abetterairport.com.

The Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office already mailed out ballots to registered voters. More information on voting can be found at pitkinvotes.com.