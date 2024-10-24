Elections complaint accuses Glenwood Springs city staff of advocating for Ballot Issue 2A

Former Glenwood Springs city councilor Tony Hershey has filed a complaint with the state against the city, alleging staff violated elections laws. Hershey, an attorney, lost his bid for re-election to city council last year to local business owner Erin Zalinski.

He’s long been a vocal critic of Glenwood Springs city government.

In his complaint to the Colorado Secretary of State, he says the city spent “public funds” to advocate for Ballot Issue 2A.

He cites an October 15 article (which appeared in print on October 16) in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, where three Glenwood city employees were quoted: Matt Langhorst, Public Works Director; Bryana Starbuck, Public Information Officer; and Steve Boyd, city manager.

Hershey claimed that all “appear to advocate for (2A’s) passage,” and are “refuting the opposition,” all while presumably working in their capacities as city employees, hence the expenditure of public funds.

2A would enact a one cent sales tax for the city’s streets and infrastructure projects. It’s an increase of half a cent from the current sales tax, which sunsets in 2026. The city said in July that a full cent would allow them to do underground utilities and stormwater repairs, in addition to street work. They did not take an official stance on the ballot measure, which was not yet on the table in July.

In a statement, Glenwood Springs city manager Steve Boyd says he believes city staff acted with integrity when answering the PI’s questions. He said it’s the staff's responsibility to answer questions factually, writing “responding to inquiries is specifically allowable under FCPA.”

That’s Colorado’s Fair Campaign Practices Act .

Boyd reaffirmed that city staff take no public position for or against 2A, and that they will fully cooperate with any state investigation that may occur.

