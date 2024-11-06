Frisch concedes, Hurd to represent CD3

Adam Frisch of Aspen has officially conceded the election for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Wednesday afternoon, Republican Jeff Hurd had secured 50.06% of the vote.

When he conceded, Frisch trailed Hurd by just 12,092 votes.

In a statement, the former Aspen city council member wrote that he was “humbled” by the support he received from across the district.

At his election party Tuesday night, he said that no matter what, he wanted to make sure that voices in rural Colorado were brought to the table.

“People feel left out of the conversation,” he said. “And if Pueblo and Grand Junction feel left out, you know, two big—for us, big (cities), feel left out of the conversation, you think about Mancos and Manzanola and Dinosaur, Colorado, feel left out of it, as well.”

Frisch wrote that he believes his campaign represents an effort to take down the temperature in politics, and setting aside partisan differences to work on issues that matter to rural Colorado.

In 2022, CD3 was one of the closest races in the country, with Frisch losing to Republican Lauren Boebert by just 554 votes. Boebert moved to the Eastern Plains this past winter, and just won the race to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Hurd is an attorney in Grand Junction, and has presented himself as more willing to work across the aisle than other conservative Republicans.

“My approach is, I would disagree, but do so without being disagreeable,” he said in a June interview with Aspen Public Radio. “There are a whole host of issues when it comes to rural Colorado that I think I can partner with my colleagues on the Democratic side of the aisle with. Agriculture and water come to mind right away, but I also think on energy policy, as well.”

