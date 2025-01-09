Democrats and Republicans lay out policy priorities on first day of Colorado’s legislative session

Colorado’s 2025 legislative session began Wednesday like most sessions do, with a lot of pageantry and little business.

The atmosphere was collegial in both the state House of Representatives and Senate as new lawmakers were sworn-in. Many brought their families and friends along to share the historic day.

“I was talking to my children this morning, and they said, ‘Mommy, why do you keep doing this job?’ ” House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, said in her opening day remarks. Her two kids were among those joining their lawmaker parents in the chamber.

“I said, ‘Because the people trusted me to be here to be their voice.’’

Hart Van Denberg / CPR News House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, addressed the House chamber on opening day, Wednesday, January 8 2025, about her caucuses priorities for the legislative session.

Much of the day was spent on the ceremonial proceedings that mark the official start of legislative work, but it also included some speeches in which Republican and Democratic leaders laid out their plans for the session.

Both parties said they plan to prioritize affordability issues, particularly those around housing and the cost of living for Coloradans.

Democrats, who hold large majorities in both the House and Senate, hope to build on many of the policies they have implemented in recent years, including protections for workers, immigrants, reproductive rights, the LGBTQ+ community and the environment.

Democratic party leadership said it is also preparing to respond to policies from the incoming Trump administration.

“We don’t know exactly what we will face from this new administration, but they have published their playbook and we are watching,” said House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon. “We will be ready to do what is best for the people of this state because we’ve been here before.”

Hart Van Denberg / Colorado Public Radio via Colorado Capitol News Alliance House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, pictured here on the first day of the 2025 legislative session on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, said Democrats want to build on many of the policies they've implemented in recent years. She also said they are prepared to respond to federal action from the incoming Trump administration.

Republican priorities include public safety, immigration enforcement, parental rights and rolling back regulations they see as unnecessary or overburdensome.

The party’s leadership said policies implemented under the Democratic majority have contributed to some of Colorado’s problems.

“We, as a legislature, have to acknowledge the role we have played in making Colorado unaffordable,” Pugliese said.

Apart from their legislative priorities, both parties also acknowledged that the nearly $700 million deficit in the state budget will involve tough negotiations and take up a significant portion of lawmakers’ attention.

