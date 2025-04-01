Steve Smith wins Ward 5 Glenwood Springs City Council seat

Glenwood Springs got three new city council members Tuesday night.

The city’s Ward 2 seat was won by Ray Schmal, and the at-large seat was won by David Townsley. Both were unopposed, but Schmal received 166 votes, and Townsley received 857 votes.

The election for Ward 5 was between two long-time locals.

Steve Smith won the Ward 5 seat with 292 votes.

Cornerstones of the 30-year Glenwood Springs resident’s campaign were local transit infrastructure, affordable housing solutions and environmental action.

Once officially on council, Smith says a priority of his is to establish his style of governance.

“My approach is to listen very carefully to whoever contacts me or whoever addresses the city council, reflect a while on that, ask some more questions, and look for ways to incorporate what we learn from those conversations,” he said.

His opponent, Jon Banks, received 163 votes. Overall, 1,139 votes were cast in the election.

The city clerk noted the outcome of the election is not official until the completion of the canvass of votes and certification of results.

The new council members will be sworn in on April 17.