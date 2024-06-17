Public health officials warn of heat-related illness amid high temps, sunny days

Weather forecasters predicted a warmer than average June in Western Colorado, and so far, they’ve been right. Summer is off to a very hot start here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Temperatures hit the 90s in much of the valley last week, and Grand Junction had a record-breaking 102 degree day.

Monday brought a Red Flag Warning to Garfield County. That means conditions exist that elevate fire danger, like low humidity, high winds, and hot temperatures. When a Red Flag Warning is in effect, no open burning is permitted.

But heat can be dangerous, even deadly.

Scott Bookman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said when temperatures go up, heat-related illnesses also increase.

He says in addition to heat stroke, high temperatures can worsen pre-existing conditions.

“If you start to feel like the heat is impacting you, if you’re starting to get cramps, if you’re starting to feel any dizziness, you need to take it seriously,” Bookman said.

Bookman explained that older adults, infants, and those with chronic illnesses are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

“We gotta be careful of kids and their sporting events, and their parents kind of keeping an eye on that,” he said. “People who work outdoors: those who are young and healthy, if you’re working on a roof all day, you can wind up with heat stroke, and that can kill you.”

Bookman said dealing with heat involves a “back-to-basics” approach.

“Wear a hat, wear layers of loose fitting clothing, stay out of the sun during the hottest point in the day, stay hydrated,” he said. “You know, carry your water bottle with you.”

Bookman said that with the changing climate, Coloradans will likely become more aware of the impacts of heat, and should prepare accordingly. Those without air conditioning in their homes, he said, should make plans to cool down if and when they can.

For those with pets, officials recommend limiting exercise on hot days, keeping them hydrated, and giving them ice cubes or damp rags to stay cool.

According to CDPHE, Colorado had 13 heat-related deaths in 2023. In addition, the agency says 2023 also saw 474 emergency department visits just for heat-related illnesses, and of those visits, 51 people were hospitalized.