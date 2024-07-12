Garfield County at major heat risk this weekend

Garfield County Public Health is issuing a warning to residents about extreme heat this weekend.

Officials say all four of Colorado’s National Weather Service regions will be in Heat Risk category red, which indicates a major risk, from July 12-14.

Municipalities in the Colorado River Valley should see temperatures in the triple digits this weekend as a major heat wave sweeps the region. Highs of 102 degrees are predicted in Parachute, Rifle, and Silt, 100 in New Castle, and 97 in Glenwood Springs.

Heat can be dangerous, especially to infants, the elderly, those with chronic illness, and people who work outside. High temperatures can also worsen pre-existing health conditions.

Public Health recommends that people stay inside, and if you have to be outside, staying in the shade. You should also be drinking lots of water, wear loose-fitting clothing, and wear a hat.

If you don’t have access to air conditioning in your home, public and private buildings may offer their facilities as cooling locations. That includes libraries, recreation centers, and movie theaters.

You should also be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, including redness, dizziness, nausea, and an elevated pulse.

Pet owners should limit their furry friends’ physical activity during the hottest parts of the day. You can cool them off by soaking a towel or rag in cool water, and wrapping it around their body. It’s also important to make sure pets stay hydrated, and you can cool them off with ice cubes as treats.