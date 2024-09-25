Now is the time for COVID-19, flu vaccines in Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys

Now is the time to get vaccinated against respiratory viruses like the flu and COVID-19.

Vaccines are available by appointment at pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS , and at your doctor’s office.

Garfield County Public Health is also offering walk-in clinics for both shots in Glenwood Springs every Wednesday in October, and in Rifle on every Thursday. Those clinics will also be open on the first two Wednesdays of November in Glenwood, and the first two Thursdays of November in Rifle.

Carrie Godes with Garfield County Public Health said it’s also a good time to get your kids caught up on their regular vaccine schedule , like measles and whooping cough, if they fell behind during COVID.

“There will be a lot of things circulating as we kind of have everybody back to school, and we’re moving inside, shutting windows, and we’re just able to catch more viruses that are going around,” she said.

COVID-19 shots are no longer free, though Godes said Garfield County Public Health has some money available to help uninsured people get vaccinated.

Garfield County also has FluMist for those who don't like needles, as well as vaccines for people who are allergic to eggs (eggs and egg protein are sometimes used to manufacture flu vaccines).

If you live upvalley, Pitkin County Public Health’s epidemiologist Carly Senst recommends looking further downvalley if you’re having trouble finding an appointment.

She also noted that it usually takes two weeks for most vaccines to take full effect.

“Thinking about our holiday season, thinking about if you’re traveling, being able to identify potentially some of those higher-risk activities, planning for that in advance, and knowing that you’ve got to get your vaccines or should get your vaccines with enough time to be provided that protection.”

She says the off-season is also a good window for vaccines because town is quiet, without as many people around. Once more folks arrive for the ski season, it could be easier for viruses to spread.

The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer a “booster” — it’s more like the annual flu shot, where scientists study what strains of the virus are dominant, and develop a vaccine they think will provide the most protection.

“At least for the flu, we usually watch the southern hemisphere because they're just kind of wrapping up their flu season,” Godes said.

If you have recently had COVID, Senst said you do have some natural immunity from the virus, and you don’t need to get vaccinated right away.

“Waiting 2 to 3 months after a recent infection to go seek that vaccination is the current guidelines,” she said. “No harm if you get vaccinated sooner, it won't do anything bad. But it does help extend that protection further into the future if you wait.”

Garfield County Public Health This infographic made by Garfield County Public Health breaks down who should consider getting the RSV vaccine.

Another fall vaccine that folks might want to consider is for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. Officials recommend a single dose for infants younger than 8 months, and pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. A single dose is also recommended for adults 75 years and older. Adults between the ages of 60 and 74 should consider the RSV vaccine if they have pre-existing conditions, like chronic heart or lung disease or live in a long-term care facility.

While vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from serious illness, there are other things you can do to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, Godes said.

“Really good hand washing, especially if you're sick, right?” Godes said. “Certainly, at least right now, while we still have nice weather, even just a little bit of ventilation really makes a big difference to just increase the airflow in your home. Keeping your distance from other people (if you’re sick).”

Senst said even though it can be contentious, wearing a mask in certain situations, like crowded indoor settings, can also help prevent the spread of illness.

“If you are already ill, if you have to go out in public, if you have to go run your errands, you’ve got to go do daycare, drop off, whatever the case may be: wearing a mask in those settings can go a long way at protecting those around you for potentially catching what you have,” she said. “Gosh knows that I'm going to mask up when I'm traveling for this Thanksgiving and the holidays.”

Most importantly, if you do get sick, you should stay home from work or school, Senst said.

“It is not only beneficial for those around you and helps reduce the spread of illness, but it also helps you fight whatever virus or bacteria or other general bugs that you might have,” Senst said. “So that way you can return to work, return to school, return to life at a higher, faster rate.”

You can also seek out treatment options for flu and COVID , Godes said.

“If you do find that you are sick with one of those two illnesses, talking to your doctor about treatments early or sooner than later is better for both of those,” she said.