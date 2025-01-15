Overdose reversal medicine now free in Mesa County

Naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, will be more accessible to Mesa County residents thanks to a recently launched network of free naloxone kiosks.

The kiosks — operated by Mesa County Public Health and the Western Colorado Area Education Center — are stocked with individual packages of the medication, as well as English and Spanish instructions on recognizing the signs of overdose and administering naloxone.

Andrea Thomas, who established the Voices for Awareness Foundation after her daughter died from fentanyl poisoning, said the importance of naloxone cannot be understated.photo image

Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel Packages of Naloxone — an opioid overdose antidote — are seen Tuesday at one of the six free kiosks in Grand Junction and Clifton. The kiosks — operated by Mesa County Public Health and the Western Colorado Area Education Center — are stocked with individual packages of the medication, as well as English and Spanish instructions on recognizing the signs of overdose and administering naloxone.

Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel A kiosk stocked with the opioid antagonist Naloxone for emergency use stands in front of Mesa County Public Health. The county currently has six kiosks installed across Grand Junction and Clifton to help combat overdoses.

“Everyone should have naloxone,” Thomas said. “I (once) had a different frame of mind; I only knew about old drugs.

“My daughter was not a drug user — she thought she was taking a medication. But fentanyl kills the unsuspecting, those experimenting and those seeking it. No one is immune.”

According to Mesa County Public Health Community Health Planner Chhavi Attri, the kiosks will ensure any resident, regardless of location or financial stability, can access the life-saving medicine and keep it in case of an emergency.

Naloxone, often sold under the brand name Narcan, doesn’t require a prescription and can be purchased at most pharmacies for around $45.

Now, residents can access the drug at no cost through the five kiosks across Grand Junction, or the one in Clifton.

The six operational kiosks were launched in mid-December, but Attri said more locations are on the horizon.

photo courtesy of Mesa County Sheriff This Mesa County Sheriff’s Office file photo from an April 2022 arrest shows confiscated fentanyl tablets. Mesa County recently launched a network of six free naloxone kiosks to help those who have overdosed on an opioid — like fentanyl — be saved.

“We have purchased 12 kiosks in total, and we have a long list of (locations) we want to place them at … since we know Mesa County is widespread,” she said. “We definitely want to get one in all areas if possible; but, we’re starting out with 12, seeing how that goes, then we can get more in the coming years.”

According to Attri, the remaining kiosks will likely launch in the coming months. She added that Mesa County Public Health has only heard positive comments since the kiosks’ launch, and the kiosk at the department has required a re-stock nearly every day.

According to Mesa County Public Health, purchasing and establishing the kiosks cost around $5,000. That expense was covered entirely through the Overdose Data to Action and Harm Reduction Program, a statewide initiative funded by the CDC.

Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel A kiosk holding the opioid antagonists Naloxone and Narcan for free use in case of emergency inside the Western Colorado Area Health Education Center on Jan. 7, 2025. The county currently has six kiosks installed across Grand Junction and Clifton to help combat overdoses.

The naloxone itself was obtained through the state at no cost to the county. Attri said Mesa County Public Health partnered with the Western Colorado Area Education Center to ensure the kiosks are continually stocked and well-maintained.

Still, Thomas said naloxone should be commonplace in the same way automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are required in almost every public space.

“AED machines are in every public place. If you looked at the data from an AED machine, you would see — across the country — somewhere between 3% and 7% of those ever being used. Ever,” Thomas said. “You don’t see as many people dropping dead of a heart attack as you do dropping dead of fentanyl poisoning, now. So, why wouldn’t you have naloxone in every public venue?”

She added that the rise of other adulterant drugs (carfentanil and xylazine) might threaten the efficacy of naloxone in the long run.

Carfentanil is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said can cause an overdose that requires several doses of naloxone to reverse.

Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative that has been increasingly mixed with opioids and fentanyl products. Because it is not an opioid, naloxone cannot reverse its effects; however, the CDC still advised administering naloxone because xylazine is rarely consumed alone.

Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel A kiosk holding the opioid antagonist Naloxone for free use in case of emergency in front of Mesa County Public Health on Jan. 7, 2025. The county currently has six kiosks installed across Grand Junction and Clifton to help combat overdoses.

Thomas and Attri said naloxone is currently the most effective tool available to combat the opioid epidemic and save the lives of people who struggle with opioid abuse or suffer from fentanyl poisoning.

“It’s a positive move forward, and I’d love to see it in every public venue in Grand Junction: it is a great source of safety,” Thomas said. “Along with it, we need to teach prevention, so we have a full understanding of naloxone safety and the lethality of illicit fentanyl.”

“It’s been a great journey (with) a lot of support from a lot of community partners and we’re very happy that it’s finally out in the public,” Attri added. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives and support harm reduction in our community.”

Signs of overdose and what to do

According to Mesa County Public Health, being able to recognize an opioid overdose is a critical first step to rendering aid.

Several signs and symptoms indicate someone might be suffering from an opioid overdose:

* Unconsciousness

* Slow, shallow breathing

* Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds while unconscious

* Skin discoloration, especially on the lips or fingernails

* Small ‘pinpoint’ pupils that do not react to light

* Vomiting

* Inability to speak

* Faint heartbeat

* Limp arms and legs

* Pale skin

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naloxone can be safely administered to people of all ages, from infants to older adults.

The CDC added that Naloxone will not harm the recipient, even if they do not have opioids in their system.

If you identify someone who is potentially overdosing on opioids, there are several actions that Mesa County Public Health said you can take:

* Immediately administer naloxone and call 911

* Keep the person awake and breathing, if possible

* Lay the person on their side (to prevent choking)

* Remain on the scene until emergency assistance arrives

