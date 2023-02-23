Anderson Ranch Spring Series: Fredy Huaman Mallqui

This event was recorded on February 22, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2023 Spring Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Carrying wood carving tools that served as extensions of his own hands, Fredy Huaman Mallqui moved to the United States from Peru in 2012. Sensibility, creativity, and skills acquired since beginning his woodcarving journey at age nine also accompanied Fredy, guiding his artistic path. Apprenticing with traditional master carvers over the years has allowed Fredy to master his own techniques of designing and hand carving unique pieces of art. Today his carvings are exquisitely detailed and of the highest quality craftsmanship.

Fredy excels in both classical carving as well in sculpting contemporary pieces. In 2021, Fredy was selected to create an ambitious sculptural series of public art in Pittsburgh, PA. Engaged in this multi-year project, he seeks to stimulate dialogue between sculpture and community. Fredy’s sculpture Together (2021) became part of the Downtown Erie Sculpture Walk, and in March 2019, Fredy was invited to be part of the World Wood Day Celebration in Graz, Austria.

Fredy teaches classical and sculptural carving classes in prestigious institutions include the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship (ME), Anderson Ranch Arts Center (CO), and will be teaching in Shakerag Workshops (TN). Fredy’s work has been shown individually and collectively in Austria, Germany, Peru, and the United States.