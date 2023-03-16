Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures and speakers from area events and conferences, thanks to community partnerships with the Aspen Ideas Festival, Here House, Aspen Art Museum, Wilderness Workshop, Hurst Community Initiative, Aspen Words, Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Center for Physics, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.
Here House: Human Design with Kim Wellington
This event was recorded on March 15, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Human Design is an empowering self-awareness system that helps you understand how you operate best, so that you can create more flow and abundance in your life. It will give you the ability to truly manifest the life of your dreams, by giving you the knowledge and clarity to align with your true self.