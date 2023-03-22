Aspen Words Winter Words: Geraldine Brooks

This event was recorded on March 21, 2023 at the Aspen Institute, as part of the 2023 Winter Words Talk Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Geraldine Brooks is the author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel “March” and the international bestsellers “Caleb’s Crossing,” “People of the Book” and “Year of Wonders.” She has also written the acclaimed nonfiction works “Nine Parts of Desire” and “Foreign Correspondence.” Born and raised in Australia, Brooks is a former journalist for The Wall Street Journal who covered crises in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. Her most recent work, “Horse,” based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington, is a sweeping tale of spirit, obsession, and injustice across American history. Brooks married fellow journalist and author Tony Horwitz in 1984 and they were together until his sudden death in 2019. She now lives with a dog named Bear and a mare named Valentine by an old mill pond on Martha’s Vineyard and spends as much time as she can in Australia.

Ron Charles writes about books and publishing for The Washington Post. For a dozen years, he enjoyed teaching American literature and critical theory in the Midwest. Before moving to the District, he edited the books section of the Christian Science Monitor in Boston. His wife is an English teacher and the cinematographer of their satirical series, “The Totally Hip Video Book Review.”