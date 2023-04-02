© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures and speakers from area events and conferences, thanks to community partnerships with the Aspen Ideas Festival, Here House, Aspen Art Museum, Wilderness Workshop, Hurst Community Initiative, Aspen Words, Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Center for Physics, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.

Anderson Ranch Spring Series: Jordan Craig

Aspen Public Radio
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM MDT
This event was recorded on March 30, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2023 Spring Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Jordan Ann Craig is a Northern Cheyenne artist born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She received her B.A. from Dartmouth College. Her work includes painting, prints, collages, textile prints, and artist books. In 2017, Craig was awarded the H. Allen Brooks Traveling Fellowship as well as the Eric and Barbara Dobkin Fellowship at the School for Advanced Research (SAR Institute). In 2019, Craig was an Artist-in-Resident at the Institute for American Indian Arts (IAIA) as well as the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Program (RAir). In 2021, she was a fellow at the UCross Foundation in Wyoming, and also opened her first solo show overseas in London at October Gallery. Currently, Jordan Craig is painting in her studio in Pojoaque Valley, New Mexico.

Tags
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures ArtAnderson Ranch Arts Center