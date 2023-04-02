Anderson Ranch Spring Series: Jordan Craig

This event was recorded on March 30, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2023 Spring Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Jordan Ann Craig is a Northern Cheyenne artist born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She received her B.A. from Dartmouth College. Her work includes painting, prints, collages, textile prints, and artist books. In 2017, Craig was awarded the H. Allen Brooks Traveling Fellowship as well as the Eric and Barbara Dobkin Fellowship at the School for Advanced Research (SAR Institute). In 2019, Craig was an Artist-in-Resident at the Institute for American Indian Arts (IAIA) as well as the Roswell Artist-in-Residence Program (RAir). In 2021, she was a fellow at the UCross Foundation in Wyoming, and also opened her first solo show overseas in London at October Gallery. Currently, Jordan Craig is painting in her studio in Pojoaque Valley, New Mexico.