Mountaineer and author Lisa Thompson is interviewed by Aspen's Greg Lewis about her new book Finding Elevation

This event was recorded on April 11, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

An accomplished climber (Everest, K2, Denali), after battling breast cancer Lisa Thompson needed to understand the motivations behind the risks she took while climbing. Her book Finding Elevation is an examination of the human spirit and motivation. It is a memoir of heartbreak, resilience, and the discovery that we must define our own boundaries, find our own happiness, and face our fears head-on. She was interviewed by Aspen’s own Greg Lewis. Greg Lewis is an Emmy-award-winning television sports commentator, poet, and author. For more than 25 years he traveled globally for NBC and CBS, reporting on world sport, including seven Olympic Games.