Aspen Public Radio's LIVE BROADCAST from the 2023 Food & Wine Classic

Aspen Public Radio hosted a LIVE broadcast from the Grand Tasting Tent at the 40th anniversary Food and Wine Classic on Friday, June 16, from 4:30-5:30pm MT.

David Greene, former Morning Edition host for NPR and the founder of Fearless Media, interviewed Hunter Lewis, editor and chief of Food & Wine magazine; Classic veteran Maneet Chauhan; Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum, who is now the owner of a 300-Acre Vineyard in Oregon and is moderating a panel today at the Classic with other NBA players making an impact in the wine industry; Buddha Lo, the winner of Top Chef World All Stars, and Kenji Lopez-Alt, author of the James Beard Award-nominated column The Food Lab.

To explore more Food & Wine content from Aspen Public Radio visit: https://www.aspenpublicradio.org/arts-culture.