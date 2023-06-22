The Value of Art with Michael Findlay

This event was recorded on June 21, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Michael Findlay, author of The Value of Art and Seeing Slowly: Looking at Modern Art is an art dealer and author. He was an early presence on the New York art scene curating major exhibitions in galleries there with artists including Robert Rauschenberg, Robert Indiana, Roy Lichtenstein, Jasper Johns, and Ellsworth Kelly. He became the head of the Impressionist and Modern Art Department at Christie’s and opened the Christie's office in Shanghai in 1994 and is a recent past-President of the Art Dealers Association of America. In addition to these two books, his essays, poetry, and art criticism have been published worldwide.