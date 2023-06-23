Equity Speaker Series: Pattie Gonia

This event was recorded on June 22, 2023 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) as part of the Equity Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

In their keynote, intersectional environmentalist and drag queen Pattie Gonia (she/they) shares their unlikely journey to becoming Pattie. They define intersectional environmentalism and explain how to create a personalized action compass to advocate for people and the planet. Pattie also speaks on the ways we can be guided by nature in order to move through the work of advocacy and activism.

Pattie Gonia (she/they) is a drag queen, environmentalist and advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors. Pattie is well known for their outdoor feats like climbing, skiing, surfing and hiking all in drag. Pattie Gonia founded the Pattie Gonia Community which exists to uplift LGBTQIA+ people and allies in the outdoors through events, Pride festivals and outdoor programming. She’s also the co-founder of the Outdoorist Oath– a non-profit that works for intersectional action for planet, inclusion and adventure. Recently, Pattie founded the Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board – a free tool queer individuals can use to get hired and therefore diversify the fields.

Together with her community, they’ve fundraised over 1 million dollars for LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and environmental non-profits, completed thousands of miles of hiking and backpacking and raised awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis through their film projects like Birds Tell Us & Everything to Lose. Pattie’s drag itself is a personal journey of self identity, sustainability, and queering traditional masculine outdoor narratives to explore the natural world.

