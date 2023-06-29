Here House: What to Expect in Ceremony

This event was recorded on June 27, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in to hear facilitators, Daan Keiman and Lindsay Branham who have been offering above board, legal psilocybin services for years in the Netherlands. They discussed what to expect in a ceremony, how to determine if psychedelics are right for you, and how to choose a facilitator. The talk was moderated by Martha Hammel, Executive Director of Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center.

