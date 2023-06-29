Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners, including Wilderness Workshop, Aspen Words, Aspen Center for Physics, Aspen Music Festival and School, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Aspen Art Museum, Here House, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center and Explore Booksellers. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner, and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Here House: What to Expect in Ceremony
This event was recorded on June 27, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Listen in to hear facilitators, Daan Keiman and Lindsay Branham who have been offering above board, legal psilocybin services for years in the Netherlands. They discussed what to expect in a ceremony, how to determine if psychedelics are right for you, and how to choose a facilitator. The talk was moderated by Martha Hammel, Executive Director of Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center.