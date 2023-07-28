Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Paul Pfeiffer in Conversation with Douglas Fogle

This event was recorded on July 27, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2023 Summer Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Paul Pfeiffer (b. 1966 Honolulu) lives and works in New York. Pfeiffer has had one-person exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art (2001); the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (2003 and 2017-18); the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne (2005); MUSAC León, Spain (2008); the Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin (2009) and Sammlung Goetz, Munich, Germany (2011). Pfeiffer has presented work in major international exhibitions in recent years, including the Performa Biennial and the Honolulu Biennial in 2019 and the Toronto Biennial and Seoul Mediacity Biennale in 2022. His work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Inhotim Museu de Arte Contemporanea, Inhotim, Brazil; the Pinault Collection; among others.

In addition to being Anderson Ranch’s Curator-in-Residence, Douglas Fogle is an independent curator and writer based in Los Angeles. He is cofounder of the curatorial office STUDIO LBV. His most recent exhibitions include Luisa Lambri: Autoritratto, Padiglione d’Arte Contemporanea, Milan (2021); Shio Kusaka, Neutra VDL Studio and Residences, Los Angeles (2020); Mike Kelley: Fortress of Solitude for NEON Foundation, Museum of Cycladic Art, Athens (2017–18); and Andy Warhol: Dark Star, Museo Jumex, Mexico City (2017). Fogle has held curatorial positions at a number of institutions, including the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, where he was Deputy Director, Exhibitions and Programs and chief curator (2009–12); the Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, where he was curator of contemporary art and organized Life on Mars, The 55 th Carnegie International (2008); and Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, where he was a curator in the Visual Arts Department and curated a number of exhibitions including The Last Picture Show: Artists Using Photography, 1962–1984 (2003) and Painting at the Edge of the World (2001). He has also contributed essays to numerous artist monographs.