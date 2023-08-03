Aspen Center for Physics: Eun-Ah Kim

This event was recorded on August 2, 2023 at Aspen Center for Physics during the 2023 DeWolf Foundation Physics Talks, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Social phenomena occur when many individuals interact. Societies develop characters that depend on demographics, population density, and the environment. In the real Quantum Realm (as opposed to that of the Marvel movies), electrons form societies whose character depends on the interaction among constituents and the effect of their environment. The characteristics of electron communities manifest through material properties. While human activities can be easily surveilled, the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics, the uncertainty principle, forbids complete surveillance of electrons. In this talk, Kim discusses how we observe and simulate the fundamentally mystical life of electrons to understand and predict the characters of various electron societies in the real quantum realm. Kim also talks about how AI tools can help in this challenging endeavor.

ABOUT EUN-AH KIM

Dr. Eun-Ah Kim is a Professor of Physics at Cornell University. She is one of the leading experts in the theory of emergent phenomena in quantum materials and a pioneer in applying machine learning to quantum matter data. She obtained her Ph.D. at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2005. She then became a postdoctoral fellow at the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics. She received an Early Career Award from the National Science Foundation in 2010 and another Early Career Award from the Department of Energy in 2013. She was named a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 2020.

