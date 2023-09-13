Explore Booksellers: Amy Meyerson

This event was recorded on September 5, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

From Amy Meyerson, the bestselling author of The Bookshop of Yesterdays and The Imperfects comes a charming novel about a woman with a special gift, The Love Scribe: her stories help people fall in love.

When Alice’s best friend, Gabby, is reeling from a breakup, Alice writes her a heartfelt story to cheer her up. While reading it in a café, Gabby, as if by magic, meets the man of her dreams. Thinking the story might have some special power to it, Gabby shares it with her sister and other friends, who all find instant love. Word of mouth spreads, and Alice stumbles upon a new calling—to be a love scribe. Writing a love story for the reclusive Madeline, however, forces Alice to confront her own guarded heart. Because maybe—just maybe—there’s a love story waiting to be written for her, too.

Emotional, deeply imaginative and brimming with valuable life lessons, The Love Scribe explores love, fate and the power of stories when we choose to believe in them.

Amy Meyerson’s books have been translated into eleven languages, and her short fiction has been published in numerous literary magazines. She teaches in the writing department at the University of Southern California, where she completed her master's degree in creative writing. Originally from Philadelphia, she currently lives in the Los Angeles area with her husband and two children.

