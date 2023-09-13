© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures
Explore Booksellers
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Explore Booksellers: Andrew Scott and the Open Mind Project

Aspen Public Radio
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT

This event was recorded on September 7, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Andrew Scott, who makes his home in Old Snowmass and directs the Open Mind Project speaks at Explore about the Project. The mission of the Open Mind Project is to bring disparate groups together to find common ground and to reduce extremism through critical thinking education. Andrew explains the Project's methodology touching on narrative psychology and the relationship of religious mythologies to human behavior. He discusses current religious demographics and human geography, the rise of secularism in the West, and how scientific materialism is acting as a new religious movement. He also talks about some of the potential outcomes of technological environmentalism, and the relationship of these developments to Abrahamic and several indigenous religions.

Ideas, Speakers & Lectures