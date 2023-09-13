Explore Booksellers: Andrew Scott and the Open Mind Project

This event was recorded on September 7, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Andrew Scott, who makes his home in Old Snowmass and directs the Open Mind Project speaks at Explore about the Project. The mission of the Open Mind Project is to bring disparate groups together to find common ground and to reduce extremism through critical thinking education. Andrew explains the Project's methodology touching on narrative psychology and the relationship of religious mythologies to human behavior. He discusses current religious demographics and human geography, the rise of secularism in the West, and how scientific materialism is acting as a new religious movement. He also talks about some of the potential outcomes of technological environmentalism, and the relationship of these developments to Abrahamic and several indigenous religions.