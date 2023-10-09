2023 Glenwood Springs Fall Issues and Answers Forum

This event was recorded on October 9, 2023 at Glenwood Springs City Hall.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and KMTS host the "Issues and Answers Forum" each fall and spring when there is an election.

A highlight of the election season for the entire community, this educational platform is seen as democracy in action, providing an opportunity for voters to see the candidate in person, ask questions and listen. It reveals both similarities and differences among candidates.

Participating candidates include those running for the Roaring Fork School Board and Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees. Representatives both in favor of and against Proposition HH are also be in attendance.